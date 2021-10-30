WWE News: Roman Reigns Trends After Not Appearing on SmackDown, Referee Denies Sonya Deville Injury Claim

– As previously reported, Roman Reigns did not appear during the live FOX TV broadcast for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. However, he did work a dark main event after the show went off the air, teaming with The Usos against Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits. Roman Reigns not appearing on last night’s show was a trending topic throughout the night, with fans apparently disappointed that he did not make an appearance (h/t WrestlingInc.com).

– During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Sonya Deville filled in as the guest referee for Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler after she said the referee, Jason Ayers, was injured by Brock Lesnar last week on SmackDown. Ayers appears to be denying he was “injured” on Twitter.

Ayers wrote last night, “Injured?? @SonyaDevilleWWE, I had to hit the boys room – you told me I had enough time! #Smackdown @WWE” You can view that tweet below: