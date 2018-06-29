Quantcast

 

WWE News: Ronda Rousey May Soon Main Event A PPV, No Way Jose Calls Out Mojo Rawley, Vanessa Borne Helps Train At NXT

June 29, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ronda rousey wwe raw 61118

– As we previously reported, Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax was set to main event the Money in the Bank PPV before it was changed to the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer (via SportsKeeda), the feeling backstage was that it was a risk to let Rousey main event with her first singles match and second wrestling match overall. However, her performances so far have made officials more comfortable with the idea of booking her in main events in the future.

Meanwhile, the media was originally told that the PPV would end at 10:30 PM ET, which gave them time for an overrun to end before 11 PM. Earlier in the show, producers realized the 10:30 PM finish wasn’t going to happen, which is why some changes were made. The show ended at around 11:20 PM ET.

– No Way Jose and Mojo Rawley had an exchange on Twitter to play up their recent feud.

– WWE posted a photo of NXT’s Vanessa Borne watching recent recruits at the Performance Center.

