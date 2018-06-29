WWE News: Ronda Rousey May Soon Main Event A PPV, No Way Jose Calls Out Mojo Rawley, Vanessa Borne Helps Train At NXT

– As we previously reported, Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax was set to main event the Money in the Bank PPV before it was changed to the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer (via SportsKeeda), the feeling backstage was that it was a risk to let Rousey main event with her first singles match and second wrestling match overall. However, her performances so far have made officials more comfortable with the idea of booking her in main events in the future.

Meanwhile, the media was originally told that the PPV would end at 10:30 PM ET, which gave them time for an overrun to end before 11 PM. Earlier in the show, producers realized the 10:30 PM finish wasn’t going to happen, which is why some changes were made. The show ended at around 11:20 PM ET.

– No Way Jose and Mojo Rawley had an exchange on Twitter to play up their recent feud.

Anyone up?! Ask me something #HeyJose — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) June 28, 2018

Yeah @WWENoWayJose. I have questions. Are you content with how the past couple weeks have gone? Are you content bringing a Cheeseburger to a rematch from an embarrassing display the week prior? Drop the clowns. You’re better than that. Show me something greater.#HeyJose https://t.co/aiGvYPmGzh — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 28, 2018

Are you content knowing all of your "accomplishments" are because you're Gronk's lackey? You'll forever be his Cheeseburger, you clown. https://t.co/7WQd4ptgmO — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) June 28, 2018

Ahh, the ole Gronk rebuttal. How original. You think I was being malicious? I was trying to offer advice. You clearly must be salty that a Cheeseburger could make more of an “impact” in 1 night, than you have in your entire career. Keep dancing funny man. I’ll keep winning. https://t.co/ppYJJpyA0G — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 28, 2018

Impact… that's cute! Oh please, Mojo, tell us all about how impactful you've been in your career?! ….. Don't worry we'll wait https://t.co/lToHCPVtLs — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) June 29, 2018

