– After attacking Lyra Valkyria this week on WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez fired back after Lyra Valkyria commented on a photo of Perez with former WWE Superstar AJ Lee from 2014. Lyra Valkyria initially wrote, “Aj with a fan.. The girl looks like she’s about to cry i know i would! She always has a cup of coffee in her hand.” Perez later fired back via social media, “Hahaha who’s crying now Lyra,” along with a photo of Perez standing over the beaten Valkyria on the entrance stage from NXT. You can view that exchange below.

At NXT Stand & Deliver next month, Lyra Valkyria defends her title against the former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. The event will be held at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, April 6 in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

– Currently injured WWE Superstar Sonya Deville shared a photo with fellow Superstar Liv Morgan and NXT coach Norman Smiley. She wrote in the caption, “Two of my favs 🖤🖤🖤” You can check out that photo below: