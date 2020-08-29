WWE News: Sami Zayn Says Jeff Hardy Will ‘Do The Right Thing’, WWE Shows Off New Bray Wyatt Figure, Singh Brothers Offer Dolph Ziggler A Bollywood Opportunity

– During an appearance on Talking Smack last night, Sami Zayn once again said that he is the real Intercontinental champion and expects Jeff Hardy to do the right thing and denounce his title run. He also demands that Kayla Braxton calls him the champion.

– The Singh Brothers presented Dolph Ziggler with an opportunity in Bollywood on Twitter.

.@HEELZiggler after winning your second Bolly Award, we got you an opportunity of a life time in Bollywood! 🎬🎥🏆 pic.twitter.com/avNxs7Xr2s — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) August 29, 2020

– WWE.com has a new gallery showing off Ringside Collectibles’ exclusive Firefly Fun House Bray Wyatt figure.