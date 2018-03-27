 

WWE News: Sarah Stock Appears on Raw, Photo of WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal Trophy

March 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Sarah Stock made a cameo on last night’s episode of Raw during the Sasha Banks/Bayley backstage segment. Stock, who has been working as a trainer with WWE, can be seen in the following video trying to break up the fight between Banks and Bayley:

– WWE posted a new graphic for the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal that includes a look at the trophy. Several fans online have pointed out that it looks vaguely like the female reproductive system:

