WWE News: Sasha Banks Trains With Juventud Guerrera, WWE Planning Tryouts Next Month, WWE Had No Flight Issues After Crown Jewel

– Sasha Banks has still been training during her hiatus from WWE, and recently did so with former WCW and WWE wrestler Juventud Guerrera.

Juventud wrote on Twitter: “A super star always keeps training! Admiracion y respeto @MercedesVarnado. A real professional woman, Always looking for the best ,never stop dreamming, never surrender. You deserve the best !”

– Fightful Select reports that WWE has more tryouts set for early December.

– Fightful also reports that WWE left Saudi Arabia and landed back in the US without incident. Those who were on the trip felt it was one of the easier trips to and from the country, other than the rumors of an attack from Iran.