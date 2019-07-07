WWE News: Sasha Banks Visits With Japanese Wrestlers, Liv Morgan Gets Trapped in Her Locker Room

– Sasha Banks visited with several wrestlers in Japan over the weekend including Reika Saiki and Naomichi Marufuji. Reika and Marufuji, as well as Mina Shirakawa, shared pics with the on-hiatus WWE star, as you can see below:

can you believe it? i worked out with Sasha Banks at GOLD’S GYM💪😆✨

and after that,we ate sushi🍣

good protein and carbohydrates💪💪💪 i had a great time with her.

she is awesome!!thank you so much🙏✨#w_1 #筋肉アイドル #ムキカワ pic.twitter.com/yYElAx3gym — 才木玲佳ReikaSaiki (@saikireika) July 7, 2019

Last night, it was soooo much fun!

She is very kind and wonderful woman💜 サシャと焼肉食べに牛恋へ❣️

超楽しかったぁあああ〜〜！！ 今日も試合頑張る！！💪#tjpw pic.twitter.com/361jrAAhHe — 白川未奈 Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) July 6, 2019

– Liv Morgan ended up trapoped in her locker room at WWE’s show on Saturday. Ali shared a video from outside the locker room talking with Morgan as venue staff tried to open the door, which ultimately wasn’t actually locked and was just stuck: