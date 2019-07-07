wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Visits With Japanese Wrestlers, Liv Morgan Gets Trapped in Her Locker Room
– Sasha Banks visited with several wrestlers in Japan over the weekend including Reika Saiki and Naomichi Marufuji. Reika and Marufuji, as well as Mina Shirakawa, shared pics with the on-hiatus WWE star, as you can see below:
今日は日本に来ていたサーシャ・バンクスとご飯♪
Thank you ! @SashaBanksWWE Have a good time !!#noah_ghc #丸藤見たけりゃNOAHに来い #サーシャバンクス #sashabanks pic.twitter.com/UxxFuEKrbd
— 丸藤 正道 (@noah_marufuji_) July 7, 2019
can you believe it?
i worked out with Sasha Banks at GOLD’S GYM💪😆✨
and after that,we ate sushi🍣
good protein and carbohydrates💪💪💪
i had a great time with her.
she is awesome!!thank you so much🙏✨#w_1 #筋肉アイドル #ムキカワ pic.twitter.com/yYElAx3gym
— 才木玲佳ReikaSaiki (@saikireika) July 7, 2019
Last night, it was soooo much fun!
She is very kind and wonderful woman💜
サシャと焼肉食べに牛恋へ❣️
超楽しかったぁあああ〜〜！！
今日も試合頑張る！！💪#tjpw pic.twitter.com/361jrAAhHe
— 白川未奈 Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) July 6, 2019
– Liv Morgan ended up trapoped in her locker room at WWE’s show on Saturday. Ali shared a video from outside the locker room talking with Morgan as venue staff tried to open the door, which ultimately wasn’t actually locked and was just stuck:
@YaOnlyLivvOnce kinda sorta locked herself in a room. pic.twitter.com/ZccdlWc3AB
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) July 6, 2019
