WWE News: Sasha Banks Visits With Japanese Wrestlers, Liv Morgan Gets Trapped in Her Locker Room

July 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Sasha Banks visited with several wrestlers in Japan over the weekend including Reika Saiki and Naomichi Marufuji. Reika and Marufuji, as well as Mina Shirakawa, shared pics with the on-hiatus WWE star, as you can see below:

– Liv Morgan ended up trapoped in her locker room at WWE’s show on Saturday. Ali shared a video from outside the locker room talking with Morgan as venue staff tried to open the door, which ultimately wasn’t actually locked and was just stuck:

