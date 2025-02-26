– Per A&E, WWE Hall of Famers Eric Bischoff and Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac and 1-2-3 Kid) will be appearing on the March 9 episode of WWE LFG. Here are the details:

S 1 E 4

Faction Frenzy

Mar 09, 2025 | tv-14 v,l

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff created the N.W.O., breaking new ground for sports entertainment. Bischoff and WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman challenge each LFG team to create a new faction to expand their individual and collective personas.

– WWE Superstar Penta was Sheamus’ guest on this week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts:

– Keith Greenberg’s new book on WrestleMania III will be launching next month. Also, Greenberg announced that he’s holding a signing for the release on March 12 at Forbidden Planet: