WWE News: Sean Waltman & Eric Bischoff Appearing on Upcoming WWE LFG, Penta Joins Sheamus on Celtic Warrior Workouts, Keith Greenberg’s WrestleMania III Book Releasing Next Month,
– Per A&E, WWE Hall of Famers Eric Bischoff and Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac and 1-2-3 Kid) will be appearing on the March 9 episode of WWE LFG. Here are the details:
S 1 E 4
Faction Frenzy
Mar 09, 2025 | tv-14 v,l
Former WCW President Eric Bischoff created the N.W.O., breaking new ground for sports entertainment. Bischoff and WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman challenge each LFG team to create a new faction to expand their individual and collective personas.
– WWE Superstar Penta was Sheamus’ guest on this week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts:
– Keith Greenberg’s new book on WrestleMania III will be launching next month. Also, Greenberg announced that he’s holding a signing for the release on March 12 at Forbidden Planet:
“My next book, ‘Bigger! Better! Badder! WrestleMania III and the Year It All Changed’ launches next month. On March 12th, everyone in the New York area is invited to my first signing 6-8PM at Forbidden Planet, the graphic novel, collectible, cult sci-fi & comic book store at 12th & Broadway, just below Union Square, followed by the after-party at the Sly Fox bar at the Ukrainian National Home, 140 E. 2nd Avenue, off St. Mark’s. All are invited. And more updates to come.”
