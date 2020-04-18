WWE News: Seth Rollins on Being Angry Over Kickoff Show Match at MITB 2013, Superstars Reveal Their Favorite Triple H Moments, Tribute Video for Howard Finkel

– In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins responded to WWE released to the match video for The Shield (Rollins and Roman Reigns) defending their tag titles against The Usos during the Kickoff show for Money in the Bank 2013. According to Rollins, he and Reigns were both angry that their match was on the pre-show for the event.

Seth Rollins wrote on the match, “Fun story: the 4 of us were so pissed about being on the kickoff that we had an extra chip on our shoulder for this one. Don’t think I’ve been on a kickoff since.” The Usos later commented on the match video, writing, “Top 5,” on Twitter. You can check out those tweets below.

Fun story: the 4 of us were so pissed about being on the kickoff that we had an extra chip on our shoulder for this one. Don’t think I’ve been on a kickoff since. https://t.co/aVAB7T2nPq — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 17, 2020

– This week’s WWE Pop Question has Superstars revealing their favorite Triple H moments. You can check out that video below.

– WWE paid tribute to late Hall of Famer and announcer, Howard Finkel, this week. You can check out the tribute video WWE released to The Fink below.