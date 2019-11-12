WWE News: Seth Rollins Says Raw is the Superior Brand, Highlights of Women’s Tag Team Title Match

– Seth Rollins sent a message to Triple H and the NXT roster after his win on Raw over Imperium. WWE posted video of the backstage interview, which you can see below. Rollins said that Triple H was the man behind the NXT attacks and said that as long as he’s on Raw, it will be the superior brand. He said that he’s confident in Raw’s chances at Survivor Series as well.

– WWE posted the highlight video of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, which saw Asuka pick up the win for the Kabuki Warriors to retain after Shayna Baszler distracted Becky Lynch: