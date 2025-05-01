– Shane Helms paid tribute to the late former WWE Superstar Matt Anoa’i, aka Rosey. The two won the WWE Tag Team Titles on this day 20 years ago. Helms wrote the following in his tribute:

“Winning the WWE World Tag-Team Championships with Rosey was my favorite championship win of my career. We were thrown together with very little planning, promise or push but we ignored that and busted our asses to make it work. They could (and often would) put any vanilla ass Heels against us and the crowd would still be into the match. It got to a point where the office couldn’t deny it anymore despite some of the old-heads not understanding the gimmick AT ALL. Wait, you can be funny and be a really great wrestler too?? What a novel idea right? 🤣🤣 RIP Matt, I miss you dude and I’ll never forget our talk after this match! We f’n did it!!! ❤️”

– WWE released clips of NXT Superstars giving their future self a message and follow-up after their matches at Stand & Deliver:

At #StandAndDeliver, we asked a few of our #WWENXT Superstars to give their future self a message with a follow-up after their match. Here's what they had to say in our Stand & Deliver Video Diary. 📹👀 (A THREAD) pic.twitter.com/fKamy4UDYS — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 1, 2025

– The next episode of Stephanie’s Places features Pat McAfee as Stephanie McMahon’s guests. Episode 7, “Pat McAfee Can’t Be Stopped,” debuts on May 7 on ESPN+. .