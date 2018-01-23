WWE News: Shane McMahon Comments on Taking a Stunner at Raw 25, Austin Aries Praises Raw 25, Poll on Favorite Raw 25 Legends Appearances

– Shane McMahon posted the following on Twitter, commenting on taking a Stunner from Steve Austin on last night’s WWE Raw 25 show…

Privileged to share the ring with you @SteveAustinBSR and proud to be a part of #Raw25. pic.twitter.com/mOt1FqCmM4 — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) January 23, 2018

– Austin Aries posted the following on Twitter, commenting on last night’s WWE Raw 25 show…

Was fortunate enough to be a small part of @WWE #RAW showing my package. Congrats on #RAW25thanniversary, great show tonight! #TheTruth pic.twitter.com/AmvGw3pz0S — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) January 23, 2018

– WWE has a new poll up, asking fans their favorite Legend appearance at Raw 25; it top of the list breaks down like this…

* 46% voted for Steve Austin hitting Stunners on Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon

* 18% voted for The Undertaker’s “sacred ground” promo

* 10% for DX’s segment with The Balor Club

* 8% for Chris Jericho putting Elias on The List

* 7% for Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler calling Manhattan Center