 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Shane McMahon Comments on Taking a Stunner at Raw 25, Austin Aries Praises Raw 25, Poll on Favorite Raw 25 Legends Appearances

January 23, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Shane McMahon WWE

– Shane McMahon posted the following on Twitter, commenting on taking a Stunner from Steve Austin on last night’s WWE Raw 25 show…

– Austin Aries posted the following on Twitter, commenting on last night’s WWE Raw 25 show…

– WWE has a new poll up, asking fans their favorite Legend appearance at Raw 25; it top of the list breaks down like this…

* 46% voted for Steve Austin hitting Stunners on Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon
* 18% voted for The Undertaker’s “sacred ground” promo
* 10% for DX’s segment with The Balor Club
* 8% for Chris Jericho putting Elias on The List
* 7% for Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler calling Manhattan Center

article topics :

Raw 25, Shane McMahon, WWE, WWE Raw, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading