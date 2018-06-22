wrestling / News
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Unlikely To Return To NJPW, WWE Adds More Mid-Atlantic To WWE Network, A Look At Ronda Rousey’s New Shirt
– A fan recently asked Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer on Twitter if Shinsuke Nakamura will return to NJPW when his contract with WWE expires next year. Meltzer said it was possibly but unlikely. He wrote:
– WWE Network has added seven more episodes of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling to the vault. Meanwhile, they’ve also added WWE Marquee Matches episodes for last year’s UK Championship tournament and NXT Takeover: Chicago.
– We previously reported that WWE gave Ronda Rousey a new shirt with “Tap! Tap! Tap!” written on it. You can see that shirt below.
