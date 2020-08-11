WWE News: Smackdown Preview Video, Breezango Competes on The R-Truth Game Show

– WWE released a new preview for this week’s episode of Smackdown on FOX, hyping up the feud between Braun Strowman and the feud, and Bayley’s Summerslam opponent being decided in a Battle Royal match. You can check out that preview clip below.

– WWE released a preview clip for a new episode of The R-Truth Game Show featuring Tyler Breeze and Fandango of Breezango, where they perform a “What’s Up” remix. That clip is available below.