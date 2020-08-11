wrestling / News
WWE News: Smackdown Preview Video, Breezango Competes on The R-Truth Game Show
August 11, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a new preview for this week’s episode of Smackdown on FOX, hyping up the feud between Braun Strowman and the feud, and Bayley’s Summerslam opponent being decided in a Battle Royal match. You can check out that preview clip below.
– WWE released a preview clip for a new episode of The R-Truth Game Show featuring Tyler Breeze and Fandango of Breezango, where they perform a “What’s Up” remix. That clip is available below.
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Says Dixie Carter Was ‘Living Out Her MILF Dream’ in TNA And Hanging Out With The Boys At The Bar
- Batista Discusses Hulk Hogan Asking If Him If He Was Making Fun of Him In His Promos, Playing An Ex-Wrestler On HBO’s Room 104
- Young Bucks Mock Dexter Lumis’ Edited Leap On Latest Being the Elite (Recap)
- Chris Jericho Thought Bob Barker Would Be Buried By Crowd On Raw, Says Barker Nearly Made Him Lose Character