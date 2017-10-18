WWE News: Smackdown Social Media Score, Roman Reigns Enters as John Cena in 2k18, New Brock Lesnar Video

– According to wrestlinginc.com, last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind the Gucci Mane – Keyshia Ka’Oir BET special and This Is Us. Smackdown had 110,000 interactions on Twitter with 26,000 unique authors, which is down from last week’s 112,000 interactions and 24,000 authors. The show also had 72,000 Facebook interactions with 49,000 unique authors last night, which is up from last week’s 69,000 interactions and 46,000 authors.

– Here is a new WWE 2K18 entrance mash-up with Roman Reigns entering as John Cena…

– The WWE India Twitter page posted the below video, looking at moments from Brock Lesnar’s career. Lesnar will be on Monday’s Raw to answer Jinder Mahal’s Survivor Series challenge…