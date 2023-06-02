wrestling / News
Backstage Notes For Tonight’s SmackDown (SPOILERS)
June 2, 2023 | Posted by
A new Fightful Select report has revealed a few spoilers and tidbits for SmackDown, which you can find below:
– Sources indicate that McKenzie Mitchell will be in the area for the SmackDown taping session.
– WWE production has arranged for an office-style set to host segments with Adam Pearce, and plans are in place to hang the briefcases for Money In The Bank over the ring.
– A number of extras have been hired to play the part of security guards at SmackDown.
– Reports indicate that the Grayson Waller Effect will also be part of the schedule for SmackDown.
