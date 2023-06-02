Backstage Notes For Tonight’s SmackDown (SPOILERS)

A new Fightful Select report has revealed a few spoilers and tidbits for SmackDown, which you can find below:

– Sources indicate that McKenzie Mitchell will be in the area for the SmackDown taping session.

– WWE production has arranged for an office-style set to host segments with Adam Pearce, and plans are in place to hang the briefcases for Money In The Bank over the ring.

– A number of extras have been hired to play the part of security guards at SmackDown.

– Reports indicate that the Grayson Waller Effect will also be part of the schedule for SmackDown.