wrestling / News

WWE News: Steel Cage Match Official For Next Week’s Raw, Emma & Asuka Comment on TLC Match

October 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raw Braun Strowman Roman Reigns

The steel cage match between Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns is official for Raw next week. The match, which was reported earlier in the night, was announced on Raw, as you can see below:

– Asuka & Emma commented on their upcoming match at TLC. Emma earned the match with Asuka by beating Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox, Dana Brooke, and Bayley on Raw. The two competitors posted to Twitter:

article topics :

Asuka, Emma, RAW, WWE, WWE TLC, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading