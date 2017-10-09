wrestling / News
WWE News: Steel Cage Match Official For Next Week’s Raw, Emma & Asuka Comment on TLC Match
The steel cage match between Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns is official for Raw next week. The match, which was reported earlier in the night, was announced on Raw, as you can see below:
– Asuka & Emma commented on their upcoming match at TLC. Emma earned the match with Asuka by beating Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox, Dana Brooke, and Bayley on Raw. The two competitors posted to Twitter:
Pleasure to see you again @EmmaWWE.
I will be ready for you at #WWETLC 🤡
Be ready for Asuka!! 👁
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) October 10, 2017
I'm ready! There wouldn't be a you if it wasn't for me. I started the #WomensRevolution and I'll end your streak in @WWE at #WWETLC. https://t.co/brRTZZ5TYr
— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) October 10, 2017