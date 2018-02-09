 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Speaking at Creative Conference, Universal Orlando Contest

February 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Stephanie McMahon is set to be a guest speaker at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June. McMahon is making her third straight appearance at the festival, which takes place at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France:

– WWE posted to Twitter noting that fans have until February 13th to enter their contest to win a “Revved Up” vacation to Universal Studios Orlando and be part of the VIP preview of the new ride Fast & Furious – Supercharged:

article topics :

Stephanie McMahon, Universal Studios Orlando, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading