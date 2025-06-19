– WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer was the guest on this week’s edition of The Nikki & Brie Show:

On this episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, the twins sit down with rising WWE star Stephanie Vaquer for a heartfelt and empowering conversation that’s filled with love, laughter, and major respect. As WWE Evolution approaches, Nikki wanted to spotlight some of the baddest women in the business—and Stephanie was her first pick. From the moment she arrived, it was clear: Stephanie is not just a star, she’s a force.

Stephanie opens up about her journey from Chile to Japan, Mexico, and now the U.S.—a global wrestling path paved with sacrifice, passion, and persistence. She talks about being inspired by her father, what it means to be La Primera, and why her mission now is to represent her roots while inspiring the next generation. Nikki and Brie gush over her in-ring presence, her humility, and her powerful work ethic!

The episode wraps with a fun round of “Spanish Word Rumble” where the twins put their Spanish pronunciation skills to the test (with Stephanie as referee!) and a beautiful Inspiration & Affirmation about the reward that comes from working hard for what you love. This one is all heart, all hustle, and all love for the women making waves in the ring. Press play for great vibes!