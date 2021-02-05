WWE News: Steve Austin on Royal Rumble Match Winners, Superstars Predict Super Bowl

– Steve Austin weighed in on the Royal Rumble match winners in a clip from this week’s The Bump. You can see the clip below, which is described as follows:

“WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin shares his thoughts on 2021 Royal Rumble Match winners, Bianca Belair and Edge, and explains how The Broken Skull Sessions on WWE Network keeps him connected with today’s Superstars.”

– The latest episode of WWE Pop Question features Drew McIntyre, Bayley, The Miz, Xavier Woods and more predicting this weekend’s Super Bowl: