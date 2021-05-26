wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve Austin Quizzes The Godfather in Broken Skull Sessions Preview Clip, Asuka Tries Prime Rib in Las Vegas, R-Truth Game Show on Peacock

May 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Broken Skull Sessions The Godfather WWE

– WWE released a new preview clip for WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather Charles Wright on this week’s edition of the Broken Skull Sessions. You can check out a new preview clip, where Austin quizzes Wright on his career and his various gimmicks, in the player below. The new Broken Skull Sessions debuts on Peacock on Sunday, May 30:

– Asuka released her latest foodie vlog where she eats some prime rib steak at Lawry’s. You can check out her video below:

PWInsider reports that The R-Truth Game Show is now available on the WWE content library on Peacock.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Broken Skull Sessions, Peacock, R-Truth's Game Show, The Godfather, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading