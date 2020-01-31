wrestling / News
WWE News: Stock Closes Down After Last Night’s Plunge, Shorty G and Sheamus Trade Shots on Twitter
– After it’s massive after-hours drop last night, WWE’s stock ended up expectedly down overall from yesterday’s close. The stock closed at $48.88, down $13.42 (21.54%) from the previous closing price. That’s actually a rebound from the opening price which was at $45.31. Right now analysts are recommending a Sell on the stock, which is down an additional $0.26 (0.53%) in after-hours trading.
The market as a whole was down 2.09% on the day.
– Shorty G and Sheamus traded some barbs on Twitter ahead of their Royal Rumble rematch on tonight’s Smackdown:
Tonight. Redemption.
He’s called me vermin, a rat, and recycles Corbin’s old short jokes. This is a complex man I’m dealing with here 🙄
Anyway, they’re all the same exact size when I lay them out flat. #RiseOverSize#SmackDownOnFox https://t.co/UTXIhWvZO5 pic.twitter.com/DnjAsJ7Od6
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) January 31, 2020
Did he get out of his cage again? 🐀
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 31, 2020
