WWE News: Stock Closes Down After Last Night’s Plunge, Shorty G and Sheamus Trade Shots on Twitter

January 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– After it’s massive after-hours drop last night, WWE’s stock ended up expectedly down overall from yesterday’s close. The stock closed at $48.88, down $13.42 (21.54%) from the previous closing price. That’s actually a rebound from the opening price which was at $45.31. Right now analysts are recommending a Sell on the stock, which is down an additional $0.26 (0.53%) in after-hours trading.

The market as a whole was down 2.09% on the day.

– Shorty G and Sheamus traded some barbs on Twitter ahead of their Royal Rumble rematch on tonight’s Smackdown:

