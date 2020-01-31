WWE Stock Opens 27 Percent Lower Than It Closed Yesterday

WWE stock opened at a much lower number this morning than it closed at last night, following the news that WWE co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson are leaving the company.

Last night, WWE stock closed at $62.31 on 4 PM ET, slightly up from opening at $61.07. During after-hours trading, it began to plummet due to the announcement of the news. It was down to $58 by 4:40 PM ET, then $49 at 5:15 PM ET and the lowest point of $47.70 at 6:55 PM ET. That was a 23.44% drop in less than three hours.

Of course it was worse this morning, as the market opened at $45.31, a 27.28% drop from what it was when the market closed on Thursday. It’s the lowest that WWE stock has been since May 11, 2018 when it was at $43.51.