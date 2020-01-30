WWE Stock Tanks Immediately After Corporate Shakeup

– WWE’s stock took a huge dive immediately following the announcement that co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson have exited the company. As reported a short time ago, WWE announced that the two had departed the company effective immediately, including their roles on the Board of Directors.

The move has had a major shockwave effect on WWE’s pricing. The stock closed at $62.30 on Thursday, up $1.36 (2.23%) from the previous closing price, at 4:00 ET. The Barrios and Wilson departure was announced at 4:36 PM ET and in the hour since as of this writing, the stock has plunhed $12.79 to $49.51 in after-hours trading. That is the lowest price for the stock since May 16, 2018 when the price closed at $43.59.