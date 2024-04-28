WWE and A&E released new preview clips for tonight’s Superstar Sunday block, featuring new episodes of WWE Rivals and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures:

Favorite moment of the @steveaustinBSR and @BookerT5x rivalry? ⬇️ Tune in TOMORROW for WWE Rivals at 8/7c only on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/58vUjQxjUh — WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2024

WWE's Most Wanted Treasures with @mikethemiz starts tomorrow at 9/8c only on @AETV, and it's going to be AWESOME! pic.twitter.com/iKPXYNf2xi — WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2024

– WWE released a video showing behind-the-scenes footage for the recent Women’s World Title Battle Royal to crown a new world champion. Becky Lynch won the match, capturing the vacant championship. You can see the video below:

– WWE released NXT Level Up highlights: