WWE News: Superstar Sunday on A&E Clips, Behind the Scenes for Women’s Title Battle Royal, NXT Level Up Highlights
WWE and A&E released new preview clips for tonight’s Superstar Sunday block, featuring new episodes of WWE Rivals and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures:
Favorite moment of the @steveaustinBSR and @BookerT5x rivalry? ⬇️
Tune in TOMORROW for WWE Rivals at 8/7c only on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/58vUjQxjUh
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2024
WWE's Most Wanted Treasures with @mikethemiz starts tomorrow at 9/8c only on @AETV, and it's going to be AWESOME! pic.twitter.com/iKPXYNf2xi
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2024
– WWE released a video showing behind-the-scenes footage for the recent Women’s World Title Battle Royal to crown a new world champion. Becky Lynch won the match, capturing the vacant championship. You can see the video below:
– WWE released NXT Level Up highlights:
