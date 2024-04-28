wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstar Sunday on A&E Clips, Behind the Scenes for Women’s Title Battle Royal, NXT Level Up Highlights

April 28, 2024
WWE Most Wanted Treasures Image Credit: A&E

WWE and A&E released new preview clips for tonight’s Superstar Sunday block, featuring new episodes of WWE Rivals and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures:

– WWE released a video showing behind-the-scenes footage for the recent Women’s World Title Battle Royal to crown a new world champion. Becky Lynch won the match, capturing the vacant championship. You can see the video below:

– WWE released NXT Level Up highlights:

