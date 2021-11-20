wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstars Pick Survivor Series Dream Team on Pop Question, #5 Short Facts With Austin Theory, Vintage The Rock vs. RVD Clip
November 20, 2021
– In a new WWE Pop Question, Superstars pick their Survivor Series dream teams:
– WWE released #5 Short Facts With Austin Theory:
– WWE released a clip featuring a rare matchup between The Rock vs. Rob Van Dam from the Sept. 24, 2001 edition of Raw:
