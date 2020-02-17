WWE News: Tegan Nox Reacts to End of NXT Takeover: Portland Street Fight, Video of Poppy’s Performance

– Tegan Nox was none too pleased with how her street fight against Dakota Kai at NXT Takeover: Portland ended. WWE posted the below video of Knox reacting to Raquel Gonzalez coming out at the end of the match to attack her and give Kai the win. She said she should have known Kai would have something up her sleeve and went off on her, as you can see below:

– WWE also posted video of Poppy’s performance to kick off the event: