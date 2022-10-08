wrestling / News

WWE News: The Bump Extreme Rules Preview Show Livestream, Top 10 SmackDown Moments

October 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump Extreme Rules Image Credit: WWE

– You can now check out the livestream for today’s WWE’s The Bump WWE Extreme Rules preview show edition. Today’s show features guests Karrion Kross, Scarlett, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier, and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair ahead of the event:

– WWE Top 10 also showcased the Top 10 SmackDown Moments for last night’s season premiere episode:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, The Bump, WWE, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading