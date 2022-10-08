wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bump Extreme Rules Preview Show Livestream, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
October 8, 2022 | Posted by
– You can now check out the livestream for today’s WWE’s The Bump WWE Extreme Rules preview show edition. Today’s show features guests Karrion Kross, Scarlett, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier, and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair ahead of the event:
– WWE Top 10 also showcased the Top 10 SmackDown Moments for last night’s season premiere episode:
More Trending Stories
- RAW Star Backstage For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- More On Creative Plans For Tonight’s Smackdown, Note On Pitch Made For New Wrestlers (SPOILERS)
- More On Aftermath Of Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo Fight at AEW Dynamite
- Note On Why AEW Booked A Mask vs. Career Match For Andrade El Idolo