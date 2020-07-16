WWE News: The Fiend Visits a Psychiatrist, The Bella Twins Celebrate Women’s Evolution Anniversary, Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods Continue Battle of the Brands

– FOX Sports released a new preview for tomorrow’s WWE Smackdown featuring The Fiend Bray Wyatt visiting a psychiatrist. You can check out the “Wrestling With Your Feelings: The Fiend” video below.

– The Bella Twins released a new vlog today where they celebrate the fifth anniversary for the WWE WOmen’s Evolution. You can check out that video featuring Nikki and Brie Bella talking about the anniversary below.

– Battle of the Brands between Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods continued today on UpUpDownDown. You can check out the latest video below.