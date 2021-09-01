wrestling / News
WWE News: The Miz & Maryse Showcase Their Home in Clip for MTV’s Cribs, NXT Video Highlights
September 1, 2021 | Posted by
– MTV UK released a new clip featuring WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse showcasing their LA Manor for MTV’s Cribs. It’s not yet been announced when the episode will air.
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of NXT TV:
