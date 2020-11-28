wrestling / News
WWE News: The Riott Squad Reunites For Liv Morgan Documentary, Ronda Rousey Plays WoW, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown
November 28, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new clip from the upcoming Liv Morgan documentary Liv Forever, which debuts on the WWE Network tomorrow night. It features a reunion of Morgan with her Riott Squad teammates Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan.
– Ronda Rousey posted a new video online showing her playing World of Warcraft.
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
From @WWEDanielBryan & @SamiZayn's collision to @FightOwensFight's message to #UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns (w/ @HeymanHustle), here are the BEST moments from the blue brand! #SmackDown
Presented by @NHTSAgov. pic.twitter.com/NSR9V1OPOM
— WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Sasha Banks On Why She Doesn’t Want to Be on Total Divas, How Special Her Smackdown Title Win Felt
- Dr. Drew On The Severity Of Chyna’s Mental Health Issues Before Her Passing, Circumstances That Led To Her Death
- Details On How Available Vince McMahon Has Been During WWE’s Thunderdome Shows
- Note On Why WWE Dropped ‘Wobbly Walrus’ Character From Firefly Funhouse