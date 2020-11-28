wrestling / News

WWE News: The Riott Squad Reunites For Liv Morgan Documentary, Ronda Rousey Plays WoW, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown

November 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Ruby Riot Riott Squad Smackdown 112817 - Liv Morgan

– WWE has released a new clip from the upcoming Liv Morgan documentary Liv Forever, which debuts on the WWE Network tomorrow night. It features a reunion of Morgan with her Riott Squad teammates Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan.

– Ronda Rousey posted a new video online showing her playing World of Warcraft.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

