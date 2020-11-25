wrestling / News

WWE News: This Week’s Episode of the Bump Is Online, Best Superstar Spears, WWE Stock Update

November 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Peyton Royce

– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online. It features Dana Warrior, JBL, Peyton Royce and Liv Morgan, as well as discussion of this year’s Survivor Series.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten spears in WWE history.

– WWE stock opened at $42.20 per share this morning.

