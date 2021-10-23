wrestling / News

WWE News: Tickets Available for MSG Event, The Boogeyman Working on Material With WWE for Halloween, SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights

October 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Live Holiday Tour

– Tickets are now available for the WWE Live Holiday Tour event scheduled for December 26 at the Madison Square Garden. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

PWInsider reports that The Boogeyman is filming some material for WWE this week to be timed for Halloween.

– WWE released the following highlights for last night’s SmackDown & 205 Live:














Madison Square Garden, Smackdown, The Boogeyman, WWE

