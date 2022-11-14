wrestling / News

WWE News: Titus O’Neil Appears On Good Morning America, Every Seth Rollins Title Win Ever, Latest WWE 2K22 Video From UpUpDownDown

November 14, 2022
– WWE star Titus O’Neil appeared on Good Morning America this morning, taking part in the ABC show’s search for the best pie. Gio Benitez traveled to Tampa as O’Neil and other celebrity judges were served Key Lime Pie and Apple Bougatsa Pie.

– The latest WWE 2K22 video from UpUpDownDown features more from the MyRISE campaign.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at every Seth Rollins title win ever.

