wrestling / News

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Celebrates NXT Takeover Win, Vince McMahon Shares Father’s Day Message

June 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tommaso Ciampa

– Tommaso Ciampa went to Twitter to gloat a bit after defeating Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: Chicago. You can see Ciampa’s message below:

– Vince McMahon posted his message for Father’s Day to Twitter this morning:

