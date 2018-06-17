wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Celebrates NXT Takeover Win, Vince McMahon Shares Father’s Day Message
June 17, 2018
– Tommaso Ciampa went to Twitter to gloat a bit after defeating Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: Chicago. You can see Ciampa’s message below:
Chicago.
I WIN.
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) June 17, 2018
– Vince McMahon posted his message for Father’s Day to Twitter this morning:
Be the kind of dad who not only feels it, and even shows it, but be the kind of dad who says it… I love you. Happy Father’s Day!
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) June 17, 2018