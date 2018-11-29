WWE News: Tommy Dreamer Backstage at Smackdown, Pre-Sale For January NXT in South Carolina

– Tommy Dreamer was backstage at this week’s Smackdown in Minneapolis, Minnesota. PWInsider reports that Dreamer was visiting friends at the show.

– The site also reports that there is an online pre-sale for the NXT house show in Spartanburg, South Carolina on January 5th. The pre-sale has the code NXTLIVE and runs through 10 PM ET tonight.

Advertised for the show are Tomasso Ciampa, Shayna Baszler, Ricochet, The Undisputed Era, Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, The Velveteen Dream, Johnny Gargano, EC3, Dakota Kai, Candice LaRae and more.