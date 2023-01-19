wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Disastrous Contract Signings, Pop Question Features Favorite Raw Moments, WWE Español Nominated in TikTok Awards
January 19, 2023
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Disastrous Contract Signings:
– Superstars revealed their favorite Raw moments of all time in a new Pop Question video:
– Per WWE.com, WWE Español has been nominated for the 2023 TikTok Awards:
Vote for WWE Español in the 2023 TikTok Awards
WWE Universe in Latin America, now is the time to make your voice heard.
WWE Español, the official Spanish-language TikTok channel of WWE, is nominated in this year’s TikTok Awards in the “Crack de Cracks” category, also known as “Best of the Best.”
The first phase of voting is underway, ending this Sunday, January 22, so if you are in Latin America, make sure to vote here to send WWE Español through to the next round.
¡Vamos a ganar!
