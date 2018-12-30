wrestling / News
WWE News: Top Five Insane NXT Maneuvers of 2018, Rock Buys His Mom a House, This Week’s WWE Hidden Gems
– WWE has posted their latest NXT Top Five video looking at the most insane maneuvers of 2018. You can see the video below which includes Johnny Gargano’s knee brace submission, Shayna Baszler stomping on Dakota Kai’s arm, The Velveteen Dream’s ladder elbow drop, Ricochet’s double moonsault from the top of the War Games cage, and Adam Cole’s upside-down superkick:
– WWE Network News reports that the following matches will be added to the Network’s Hidden Gems this week:
* WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki vs. Larry Sharpe from Showdown at Shea on August 9, 1980
* Mr. Saito and Riki Choshu vs. WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and Greg Gagne from AWA on May 14, 1988
* The Great Muta vs. WWE Hall of Famer Sting from WCW Power Hour on September 1, 1989
* Shinjiro Otani vs. Dean Malenko for the WCW Cruiserweight Title from WCW Worldwide on May 18, 1996
* Kota Ibushi vs. Bobby Roode from the WWE NXT live event on October 30, 2016
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Eric Young vs. Samoa Joe for the NXT Title at the NXT live event on October 30, 2016
– The Rock posted to Instagram noting that he bought his mother, Ata Johnson, a house for Christmas:
This one felt good. Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas. All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another. The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need – houses, cars etc. But the house this time is a special one and the timing is very meaningful. I told her to treat this card like it’s “Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket” because she gets to choose any home she wants – anywhere she wants. I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being. And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen. Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home. Dwanta 🎅🏾