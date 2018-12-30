WWE News: Top Five Insane NXT Maneuvers of 2018, Rock Buys His Mom a House, This Week’s WWE Hidden Gems

– WWE has posted their latest NXT Top Five video looking at the most insane maneuvers of 2018. You can see the video below which includes Johnny Gargano’s knee brace submission, Shayna Baszler stomping on Dakota Kai’s arm, The Velveteen Dream’s ladder elbow drop, Ricochet’s double moonsault from the top of the War Games cage, and Adam Cole’s upside-down superkick:

– WWE Network News reports that the following matches will be added to the Network’s Hidden Gems this week:

* WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki vs. Larry Sharpe from Showdown at Shea on August 9, 1980

* Mr. Saito and Riki Choshu vs. WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and Greg Gagne from AWA on May 14, 1988

* The Great Muta vs. WWE Hall of Famer Sting from WCW Power Hour on September 1, 1989

* Shinjiro Otani vs. Dean Malenko for the WCW Cruiserweight Title from WCW Worldwide on May 18, 1996

* Kota Ibushi vs. Bobby Roode from the WWE NXT live event on October 30, 2016

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Eric Young vs. Samoa Joe for the NXT Title at the NXT live event on October 30, 2016

– The Rock posted to Instagram noting that he bought his mother, Ata Johnson, a house for Christmas: