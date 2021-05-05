wrestling / News

WWE News: Trailer for Damian Priest Episode of Chronicle, Bella Twins Chat With Bella Army Members, WWE Promotes Asian American & Pacific Islander Month

May 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Chronicle Damian Priest

As noted, a new episode of WWE Chronicle debuts on Sunday, May 9 on the WWE Network and Peacock. You can view that trailer below.

– The Bella Twins shared a video where they chat with members of The Bella Army, which you can see below:

– WWE and Peacock released the following video promoting Asian American & Pacific Islander Month:

