This Week’s WWE on Peacock Additions Include Damian Priest Chronicle
WWE has announced the additions for Peacock and WWE Network this week, which includes a new episode of Chronicle focusing on Damian Priest.
Monday, May 3
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
Tuesday, May 4
The Best of WWE: Best of Braun Strowman (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, May 5
Monday Night Raw (4/5/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump: Kyle O’Reilly – 10 a.m. ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (5/4/21)
Thursday, May 6
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
Friday, May 7
205 Live – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 8
WWE Main Event (4/22/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 170
PROGRESS Chapter 110: Skeleton Head
Sunday, May 9
Friday Night SmackDown (4/9/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE Chronicle: Damian Priest
