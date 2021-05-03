This Week’s WWE on Peacock Additions Include Damian Priest Chronicle

May 3, 2021 | Posted by

WWE has announced the additions for Peacock and WWE Network this week, which includes a new episode of Chronicle focusing on Damian Priest.

Monday, May 3

Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, May 4

The Best of WWE: Best of Braun Strowman (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, May 5

Monday Night Raw (4/5/21) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump: Kyle O’Reilly – 10 a.m. ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (5/4/21)

Thursday, May 6

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

Friday, May 7

205 Live – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 8

WWE Main Event (4/22/21)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club 170

PROGRESS Chapter 110: Skeleton Head

Sunday, May 9

Friday Night SmackDown (4/9/21) (also available on free tier)

WWE Chronicle: Damian Priest