wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H & Nick Khan Attend NBA Playoffs Game, Top 10 NXT Moments, AJ Styles Set for Meet & Greet in Tulsa

May 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Netflix Lunch and Learn panel - Triple H, Nick Khan and Bela Bajaria Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee got the crowd hyped up at last night’s Pacers vs. Knicks game for the NBA Eastern Conference finals. WWE executives Triple H and Nick Khan were also in attendance at the game. Triple H also shared some photos from the event on social media, which are available below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments:

– WWE Superstar AJ Styles will be taking part in a Meet & Greet session at Cricket Wireless on Monday, June 2 in Tulsa, Oklahoma:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Styles, Nick Khan, Triple H, WWE, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading