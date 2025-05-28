wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H & Nick Khan Attend NBA Playoffs Game, Top 10 NXT Moments, AJ Styles Set for Meet & Greet in Tulsa
– As previously reported, WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee got the crowd hyped up at last night’s Pacers vs. Knicks game for the NBA Eastern Conference finals. WWE executives Triple H and Nick Khan were also in attendance at the game. Triple H also shared some photos from the event on social media, which are available below:
Thank you to @TyHaliburton22 & the @Pacers for the hospitality. Love the intensity of playoff basketball. pic.twitter.com/s5eGCe6Krk
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 28, 2025
Incredible from Pat McAfee pic.twitter.com/QlNFC44SIA
— iPacers.com (@iPacersblog) May 28, 2025
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments:
– WWE Superstar AJ Styles will be taking part in a Meet & Greet session at Cricket Wireless on Monday, June 2 in Tulsa, Oklahoma:
Tulsa, I'm coming your way 6/2! Meet me @CricketNation. #CricketSponsored https://t.co/2OiScdnz4e
— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) May 28, 2025
