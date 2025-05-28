– WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee was in attendance at last night’s Game of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. Dressed in Pacers gear, McAfee called out some of the Knicks fans who were in attendance for last night’s games, including celebrities Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, and Timothée Chalamet.

Pat McAfee got on the microphone to a huge ovation during the game, stating, “Indianapolis, Indiana, we got some bigwigs from the big city in the building. Spike Lee is here! Ben Stiller is here! Timothée Chalamet is here! Let’s send these sons of a bitches back to New York with their ears breaking! Let’s turn this s*** up!”

The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks 130-121, taking a 3-1 series lead. You can view some clips of McAfee at the game below: