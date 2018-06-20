WWE News: Triple H Teases Big Women’s Wrestling Announcement Soon, Fastest Money in the Bank Cash-Ins

– Triple H revealed that WWE will be announcing something major on the women’s wrestling front soon. Speaking with Give Me Sport, the WWE executive said that the company will have a “huge announcement on women’s wrestling coming very soon.”

The Game did not elaborate on what thay announcement would be, although it could be the official reveal of the second annual Mae Young Classic. The second iteration of the tournament has been hinted at, and a report early this month said the dates were set for the taping, but no official announcement has been made.

– WWE posted the following to Twitter, noting that Alexa Bliss’ Money in the Bank cash-in is the third-fastest in history: