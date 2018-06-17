Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Thanks Fans After NXT Takeover: Chicago, New Money in the Bank Promo

June 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H WWE Triple H’s NXT

– Triple H took to Twitter to thank fans after NXT Takeover: Chicago for making the show such a success. As the Game noted, NXT Takeover was the top-trending topic on Twitter despite the frenzy over Jay Z and Beyonce’s surprise album release:

– WWE posted the following promo for Money in the Bank, looking at the AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match:

article topics :

Money in the Bank, NXT Takeover: Chicago II, Triple H, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading