WWE News: Triple H Thanks Fans After NXT Takeover: Chicago, New Money in the Bank Promo

– Triple H took to Twitter to thank fans after NXT Takeover: Chicago for making the show such a success. As the Game noted, NXT Takeover was the top-trending topic on Twitter despite the frenzy over Jay Z and Beyonce’s surprise album release:

On the night when Jay-Z and Beyonce drop a surprise album … and #NXTTakeOver: Chicago STILL trends #1 world wide all night. #THANKYOU #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/DG6pb6f8pr — Triple H (@TripleH) June 17, 2018

– WWE posted the following promo for Money in the Bank, looking at the AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match: