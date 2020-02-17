wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Thanks Poppy For Opening NXT Takeover: Portland, New Day Feel the Power Clip, Latest UpUpDownDown Video

February 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H Super ShowDown

Triple H took to Twitter to praise NXT Takeover: Portland and thank their semi-regular musical act. As you can see below, The Game thanked Poppy for “lending her sound to our night and kicking off the show the way we like it….LOUD!”:

– WWE posted video from this week’s New Day: Feel the Power podcast, with Mega Ran recalling how he prepped the team for their rap battle:

– Xavier Woods’ latest UpUpDownDown continues his Grand Theft Auto role play:

