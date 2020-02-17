wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Thanks Poppy For Opening NXT Takeover: Portland, New Day Feel the Power Clip, Latest UpUpDownDown Video
February 17, 2020 | Posted by
Triple H took to Twitter to praise NXT Takeover: Portland and thank their semi-regular musical act. As you can see below, The Game thanked Poppy for “lending her sound to our night and kicking off the show the way we like it….LOUD!”:
Top to bottom #NXTTakeOver was phenomenal. Thank you to @poppy for lending her sound to our night and kicking off the show the way we like it….LOUD! #WeAreNXT https://t.co/hF4UCIbE6S
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2020
– WWE posted video from this week’s New Day: Feel the Power podcast, with Mega Ran recalling how he prepped the team for their rap battle:
– Xavier Woods’ latest UpUpDownDown continues his Grand Theft Auto role play:
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Says Vince McMahon Shocked Him By Booking Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair For WrestleMania
- Jordynne Grace Doesn’t Think Tessa Blanchard’s Title Win Takes Away From the Knockouts Division, on Potential of Merging Impact World and Knockouts Titles
- Otis Reveals Where The Idea For His Storyline With Mandy Rose Came From, People Thinking They Were Married in Real Life
- The Rock Recalls Splurging on a Rolex Early In His Career, Only to Watch It Get Destroyed in The Ring