WWE News: Tyler Breeze Remembers The Fashion Files, St. Patrick’s Day WWE Gallery

March 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Breezango The Fashion Police Tyler Breeze Fandango

– Tyler Breeze looked back to his time on The Fashion Files in a post to his Twitter account on Saturday. Breeze, who appeared with his tag team partner Fandango in the parody videos, posted the following:

– WWE.com posted a new photo gallery looking at Irish wrestlers past and present in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. You can see it at the link.

