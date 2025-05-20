wrestling / News

WWE News: Tyrese Haliburton & Jalen Brunson Shirts Available, Paris Saint-Germain Players Pose With Custom Title Belt, Sting & Lex Luger vs. The Steiner Bros.

May 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jalen Brunson WWE Smackdown, Triple H Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Shop revealed that new t-shirts are available for NBA stars Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson:

– Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint-Germain posed with their new custom WWE title belt:

– The WCW YouTube channel released the full match of Sting and Lex Luger battling The Steiner Bros. for the WCW Tag Team Titles at SuperBrawl I:

The Steiner Brothers battle Sting and Lex Luger with the WCW Tag Team Title on the line in a critically acclaimed match at SuperBrawl I.

