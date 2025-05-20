May 20, 2025 | Posted by

– WWE Shop revealed that new t-shirts are available for NBA stars Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson:

– Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint-Germain posed with their new custom WWE title belt:

You can't see us… unless you're looking at the top of Ligue 1! 🧢🏆 pic.twitter.com/GJVlm5umOO — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 19, 2025

From the top rope…it's the Ligue 1 champions! 🤩🏆 pic.twitter.com/HtvjqtF14O — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 19, 2025

– The WCW YouTube channel released the full match of Sting and Lex Luger battling The Steiner Bros. for the WCW Tag Team Titles at SuperBrawl I: