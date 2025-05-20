wrestling / News
WWE News: Tyrese Haliburton & Jalen Brunson Shirts Available, Paris Saint-Germain Players Pose With Custom Title Belt, Sting & Lex Luger vs. The Steiner Bros.
– WWE Shop revealed that new t-shirts are available for NBA stars Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson:
Tyrese 3:17 returns to #WWEShop! Don't wait – get yours now! #WWE
🛒: https://t.co/GrVHhkfelY pic.twitter.com/SWV2tLRn6p
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) May 19, 2025
Jalen Brunson x WWE tee is back at #WWEShop! #WWE
🛒: https://t.co/mHD2zmmqEQ pic.twitter.com/1VU6twAPu9
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) May 19, 2025
– Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint-Germain posed with their new custom WWE title belt:
You can't see us… unless you're looking at the top of Ligue 1! 🧢🏆 pic.twitter.com/GJVlm5umOO
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 19, 2025
From the top rope…it's the Ligue 1 champions! 🤩🏆 pic.twitter.com/HtvjqtF14O
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 19, 2025
– The WCW YouTube channel released the full match of Sting and Lex Luger battling The Steiner Bros. for the WCW Tag Team Titles at SuperBrawl I:
The Steiner Brothers battle Sting and Lex Luger with the WCW Tag Team Title on the line in a critically acclaimed match at SuperBrawl I.