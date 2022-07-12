WWE News: Ultimate Edition No Holds Barred Figures, Byron Saxton Hangs Out With Funaki at Raw, The Undertaker Shares Story About Ole Anderson in WCW

– Mattel’s Marketing Manager for the WWE brand, Steve Ozer, revealed a new WWE Ultimate Edition No Holds Barred 2-Pack featuring Hulk Hogan as Rip and Zeus (Tommy Lister Jr.). The set will be available on July 22 starting at 9:00 am PST at MattelCreations.com and SDCC 2022.

Images of the Rip and Zeus figures had previously been leaked on social media, but this finally confirms the 2-pack as a Mattel Creations and SDCC exclusive item. You can check out a stop-motion reveal video for the 2-pack created by PlayStoriesUK below:

Thanks to @PlayStoriesUK for the amazing stop motion he created to help us celebrate the undisputed greatest wrestling movie of 1989 with the WWE Ultimate Edition No Holds Barred 2-Pack!

Get yours on 7/22 at 9 AM PT at https://t.co/NvRWpNG07J and IRL at SDCC! #WWEEliteSquad pic.twitter.com/qLnWOMJlQm — Action Figure Attack (@actionfigattack) July 12, 2022

– Funaki was backstage at last night’s edition of Raw, and Byron Saxton tweeted out the following photo:

– WWE released a clip from the Biography special on The Undertaker. In the clip, The Undertaker shares a story from his WCW days when Ole Anderson told him that “No one is going to pay money to watch you wrestle.” You can view that clip below: