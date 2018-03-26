wrestling / News
WWE News: Uncut Edition of Ultimate Deletion Released, Miz Comments on Raw in Cleveland, Drew McIntyre Update
March 26, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted video featuring the “uncut” Ultimate Deletion with Bray Wyatt battling Matt Hardy. You can see the video below:
– The Miz posted to Twitter from the Quicken Loans Arena in his hometown of Cleveland, the site of tonight’s Raw:
It’s good to be home. THIS IS RESPECT!!! @WWE #Raw
Thank you @TheQArena pic.twitter.com/VprDCuPTQD
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 26, 2018
– Hard Nocks South posted the following video to Instagram, which shows Drew McIntyre’s recovery process from his surgery in November: