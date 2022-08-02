WWE News: Update on Riddle, Jeremy Borash at SummerSlam Weekend, Guests for The Bump This Week

– PWInsider reports that despite his injury storyline, Riddle will still work this weekend’s WWE live events.

– PWInsider also reports that Jeremy Borash was present for all the making WWE events during SummerSlam weekend.

– PWInsider reports that The Street Profits will not be on tomorrow’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, despite being previously announced as guests for this week’s show. NBA star Dwight Howard was announced as a guest during last night’s edition of Raw Talk.